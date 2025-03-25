Love Irish Food in TV tie-up with Sky

Love Irish Food (LIF) has teamed up with Sky Media in launching Taste of TV, a €50,000 advertising fund aimed at helping LIF members grow their business in 2025. The fund will provide one LIF member with the chance to win a Sky-sponsored TV advertising campaign, coupled with the creation of a TV commercial.

LIF has worked with Global on providing free out of home space for LIF members.

The campaign, which will air later this year, will use Sky Media’s targeting capabilities to reach the most relevant audience for the winning entry across Sky Media’s platforms. Both partners will support the winner in planning a targeted TV campaign that help achieves their business and marketing objectives.

The judges comprises Conor Kilduff, executive director, LIF; Andrea Murray, marketing manager at LIF; AJ Crinion, head of business development, Sky Media, and Imelda Mills, marketing controller, Sky Media. An entrants’ shortlist will be interviewed by the judging panel, with the winner announced in early June.

Entries at https://loveirishfood.ie/taste-of-tv/ with Friday, May 2 as the closing date.

Pictured above, left to right: Andrea Murray, AJ Crinion, Conor Kilduff and Imelda Mills