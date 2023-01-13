Love Irish Food launches award

Love Irish Food and out of home contractor Global has launched its 2023 brand development award with an estimated value of €150,000. The award provides LIF member brands with the chance to win a national out of home campaign from Global through the media company’s national retail network. The award includes a creative bursary and digital content.

The initiative is supported by two agencies, Owens DDB and Marketing Network, with trade marketing support from Checkout magazine. The competition is a simple two-phase process. To take part, member brands must register online by January 27. The second phase involves a completed submission to be entered by close of business on Friday, February 24.

Last year’s winner was the Killowen Farm dairy brand. The judging panel comprises former Batchelors marketer and Love Irish Food executive director Kieran Rumley and Antoinette O’Callaghan, marketing manager, Global – pictured. A shortlist of competitors is then interviewed by the judging panel with this year’s winner announced on Monday, March 6.

Global’s business spans radio, digital ad tech and OOH advertising.

In Ireland, Global manages the CIÉ group’s OOH advertising estate, namely Dublin Bus, Bus Éireann and Iarnród Éireann sites. Its other contracts extend to retail malls and shopping centres, including Dundrum Town Centre, The Square Tallaght, Blanchardstown, Liffey Valley, Ilac Centre, Pavilions Swords and Mahon Point Shopping Centre in Cork.

The portfolio also includes Aircoach, Dunnes Stores and SuperValu.