Lowry signs deal with Consello

Major champion golfer Shane Lowry has agreed a deal with the Consello global advisory and investing agency network for an undisclosed sum. The Offaly man shot to international prominence in 2009 with his historic victory at the Irish Open as a 22-year-old amateur and later cemented his place among the game’s elite with his win at The Open Championship.
A multiple winner on the PGA Tour and DP World Tour, Lowry has performed at the highest level of the sport for more than a decade, including representing Europe in three Ryder Cups. He will serve as a Consello ambassador, with the company’s logo appearing on his golf apparel throughout the PGA and DP World Tour season, and at other appearances.
In recent years, Lowry has fronted for Bank of Ireland, Pernod Ricard’s Jameson whiskey, and the Wayflyer ecommerce funding platform. Consello is headed up by former Irish Examiner business journalist and Teneo boss Declan Kelly. The company has offices in New York, Miami, Atlanta, Dublin, Belfast, London, Abu Dhabi and Riyadh.