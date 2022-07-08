Lowry signs up as Jameson ambassador

Golfer Shane Lowry has agreed a deal with the French international drinks company Pernod Ricard to act as their brand ambassador for Jameson in a three-year deal, the value of which was not revealed. Global marketing director at Irish Distillers Pernod Ricard (IDPR) Brendan Buckley said that some people might say this could be the brand’s best pairing yet.
Speaking at the launch in Bow Street, Lowry said: “We stand for the same things, and we’re both exceptionally proud to represent Ireland on a global stage. Wherever I’ve travelled across the globe, it’s the people I’ve met and the stories shared that have created some special memories and friends. I’m excited to see where the next three years will take us.”
IDPR announced this week its media account move from Spark Foundry to MediaCom.
Photo: Dan Sheridan, Inpho