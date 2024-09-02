Lucca wins PRII bursary with Harris

The Public Relations Institute of Ireland (PRII), Harris PR and the Open Doors Initiative (ODI) have awarded this year’s PRII scholarship to Carolina Lucca. Part of the institute’s diversity, equality, and inclusion (DEI) initiative, the scholarship is presented annually to someone from a background or community under-represented in public relations, and covers fees for the PRII diploma and a nine-month paid internship with Harris PR.

The selection process is run by the Open Doors Initiative, which helps under-represented members of society get employment through training, education, employment, and entrepreneurship. Lucca moved to Ireland from Brazil in 2017 and has over nine years experience in customer service, relationship building, and gastronomy. She hopes to pursue a career in PR by way of the diploma and her nine-month paid internship at the agency.

Pictured above are Sonia Harris, Harris PR and Carolina Lucca