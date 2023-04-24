Lucozade Energy launches AI campaign

Suntory has rolled out a new campaign for its Lucozade Energy drink created by GroupM’s Mindshare and Invention which uses artificial intelligence (AI). The work, part of Lucozade’s ‘You Can’t Beat The Original’ campaign, features a series of videos celebrating original stories. The work showcased original moments by handing over the story writing to AI.

The campaign uses OpenAI’s ChatGPT programme which writes passages of text based on any prompt entered. Each of the short, quirky stories were written with Lucozade in mind. The AI stories were then handed over to 3D animation studio oneMILE which brought them to life visually, using a combination of styles including 3D kinetic typography.

The stories were activated through Lucozade’s TikTok channel.