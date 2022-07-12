Mace on static cycle tour for DSI

Mace retailers across Ireland are urging customers and staff to donate between 15 minutes and an hour of their time to cycle on static bikes and raise funds for Down Syndrome Ireland (DSI), the convenience store chain’s charity partner. The hope is that the static cycling events, which were launched at the Mace store in Ballinalack, Co Westmeath, can raise €100k.

Since adopting DSI as Mace’s charity partner in 2017, various retailer events have raised nearly €250,000. All funds go towards supporting DSI’s 10-week online education course, ‘Ability Online’, which provides support to adults aged 29 and over with Down syndrome struggling with isolation and job losses, by combining online tasks and group discussions.

Mace ambassador Jonny Sexton fronts ads created by Ogilvy