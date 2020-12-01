Macklin to leave Virgin Media Television

Following an internal reorganisation at Virgin Media Television (VMTV), Deirdre Macklin has decided to leave the company to “explore new options”. An experienced commercial marketer, she was VMTV’s head of marketing and led an in-house team of marketing, design and content creators at Red Hot Creative, whose outside clients included TAM.

Macklin has been with the broadcaster for almost 15 years times, where she helped develop brand content and trade campaigns for TV3 under David McRedmond and Pat Kiely. In 2012, she was invited to join TV3’s management board. More recently, she played a central role in TV3’s rebrand to VMTV, which is now headed up by Paul Farrell.

She has a LLB degree in law from TCD and a higher diploma in business studies from DBS. She served on the Marketer of the Year judging panel for a number of years.