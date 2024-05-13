Madden new MD at Forsman & Bodenfors

Jane Madden has been appointed as managing director of Forsman & Bodenfors Dublin, the creative agency formerly known as In the Company of Huskies. She will also stay on in her current role as interim strategy director and will report into CEO Jonathan Forrest. Madden started her career in adland in the US with Goodby Silverstein. She returned to Dublin and was engaged in planning roles with McCann and Publicis.

She later moved to a media agency as strategy director at Dentsu, where she worked for four years before joining Huskies as strategy director in 2019. Huskies recently announced that it was now fully part of its owner’s global network, and trading as Forsman & Bodenfors (F&B) Dublin. Clients include Volvo, Google, Diageo, P&G, Crocs, LG, Goldman Sachs, General Mills, H&M and Polestar. The agency is part of the Stagwell digital network.