Madden takes charge at Gazette

Catherine Madden has been appointed as the new managing director of the Dublin Gazette following the retirement of former adman Michael McGovern. Madden has almost 30 years of media experience, having held senior roles with Buy & Sell, INM, and Hot Press. She joined the Gazette in April 2024. McGovern co-founded the free community newspaper in 2003 following a career in advertising with O’Kennedy Brindley and later Saatchi & Saatchi.

He worked with Saatchi’s offices in Dublin, Dubai and Indonesia. “Working with such a talented team over the years has been a pleasure,” McGovern said on leaving the Gazette. “Together, we’ve weathered storms like the 2008 recession, Brexit, and Covid-19, always finding ways to keep our brand thriving. I’m immensely proud of what we’ve built, a publication with integrity that serves Dublin communities.”

He is due to remain on in a consultancy role for a short time.