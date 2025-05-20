Seán Mahon to lead Local Ireland

The new president for Local Ireland is Seán Mahon, managing director of the Southern Star. Mahon, who is based in Skibbereen, West Cork, has a long career in newspapers and digital media, having worked in the UK for both national and local media groups for many years before joining the Southern Star in 2009.

He replaces Dan Linehan, head of Irish Times Regionals, who served as president for the past two years. Local Ireland represents 37 newspapers and their websites and online channels across Ireland. “In a world of increasing misinformation, local newspapers score as one of the most highly trusted media,” Mahon said.

Challenges

Executive director of Local Ireland Bob Hughes said regional news publishers continue to face stiff challenges around circulation and advertising. “We need a fair share of supports from Coimisiún na Meán,” he said, “fair compensation for the use of our news by global tech platforms, a decent share of government advertising and reform of our defamation laws.”

Declan McGuire, managing director of the Connacht Tribune, is the body’s new vice-president.