Man City victory should secure league title

Victory for Manchester City against Liverpool at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday will increase their chance of lifting the Premier League title to 86 per cent and reduce Liverpool’s to 14 per cent, Nielsen’s Gracenote Euro Club Index shows. An away win will make Liverpool favourites for the title with a 68 per cent chance of finishing first compared to Man City’s 32 per cent.

A draw between the two sides will change little in the current situation with Man City’s chance of becoming champions increasing slightly to 63 per cent with Liverpool on 37 per cent. Nielsen says Liverpool’s improvement this season is down to their attack which is now taking more shots than in any of the six previous seasons in which Jürgen Klopp has been manager.

Liverpool have had 557 goal attempts in 2021/2022 according to Gracenote data, an increase of nearly 30 per cent compared to this stage last season and their highest since Klopp took charge in 2015. Two thirds of the extra shots are down to Liverpool’s strikers. Liverpool’s attack is more potent than City’s for the first time since Pep Guardiola’s first season.

It is reflected in Liverpool’s 77 goals this term which is second only to the most prolific attack in the club’s history after 30 matches of a top flight season. Eight years ago, Liverpool had scored 82 times by this stage of the season in another title race with Manchester City, but the Reds won only one of their last three matches and finished two points off the top.

Liverpool’s defence was shaky during the 2013/’14 title challenge, conceding nearly 12 shots per match and letting in 38 goals by this stage of the season. It eventually cost them the title. At the start of 2018 things changed. After 30 matches of each of the three full seasons which centre half Virgil Van Dijk played in, Liverpool conceded 17, 21 and 20 goals respectively.

Liverpool have overtaken the Bundesliga’s Bayern Munich on the index ranking so the Premier League’s top two teams are now regarded as the best in Europe.