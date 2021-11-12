Brennan takes charge at Allianz

Allianz Ireland has announced the appointment of Mark Brennan as its head of marketing. He will be responsible for all Allianz’s business to consumer (B2C) and business to business (B2B) marketing, including proposition development, customer experience, digital platforms, brand and digital marketing and the German insurer’s sponsorships.

He replaces Robert McEvoy, who is now the company’s head of retail sales and distribution.

Brennan was previously head of marketing at AIB since 2013. He was also head of the bank’s sister company, EBS, where he handled the mortgage brand and redeveloped its online platform and repositioning. Before that, he worked across the group’s business and personal credit lines as well as being AIB’s head of digital marketing and innovation.

He has an extensive advertising agency background, having worked with DDB and Adam&Eve in London for ten years on global briefs for Hertz, L’Oréal, Volkswagen and Guinness. He has a MSc in advertising from TU Dublin and a BA in economics and politics from UCD.