Marketer award returns with new sponsor

The premier competition honouring Ireland’s top marketers, Marketer of the Year (MotY), returns after a two-year break due to the pandemic with brand communications agency Dynamo as sponsor. Launched by Marketing.ie in 1993, MotY salutes Ireland’s top marketers, who through their passion and commitment create winning strategies for their brands.

In all, 27 leading Irish marketers have been honoured in achieving brand success through strategic direction, innovation and creative and effective communications. They had a track record in driving brand and business growth and showed strong leadership. They also helped promote marketing’s reputation as a strategic discipline, both in-house and beyond.

Winners

Previous winners include Emma Kiernan of Dublin Zoo (2019); John Keogh, Bulmers (2001); Mary Davis & Suzanne Weldon, Special Olympics (2003); Niall O’Grady, Permanent TSB (2007); John Concannon, Fáilte Ireland (2010) and Kevin Donnelly, Britvic Ireland (2012). In 2018, Fiona Dawson of Mars was named Ultimate MotY to mark the award’s 25 years.

Róisín Ní Ráighne, managing director, Dynamo, said: “We’re delighted to partner with Marketing.ie in sponsoring Marketer of the Year. It’s seen as the premier award for Irish marketers and is one of the most important events in the industry calendar. We’re looking forward to getting involved and helping champion Ireland’s best marketing talent.”

Pictured at a photocall to announce the return of Marketer of the Year are Róisín Ní Ráighne (left) and Siobhan Lavery, both of Dynamo, with Michael Cullen, Marketing.ie

