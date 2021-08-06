Marketer award to be held over until 2022

The premier award honouring Ireland’s top marketing practitioner, Marketer of the Year (MotY), has been postponed for another year due to the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on Irish business. Launched by Marketing.ie in 1993, MotY salutes Ireland’s top marketers, who through their passion and commitment created winning strategies for their brands.

A wide range of exceptional Irish marketers have been honoured in achieving brand success through strategic direction, innovation and creative and effective communications. They had a track record in driving brand and business growth and showed strong leadership. They also developed marketing’s reputation as a strategic discipline both in-house and beyond.

Michael Cullen, editor, Marketing.ie, said that given the circumstances in which Irish marketing still finds itself 18 months into the pandemic, there was little choice but to hold off until next year. “While again it’s most regrettable, we believe it’s the right decision,” Cullen added. “MotY wouldn’t work nearly as well if it was held as a virtual event.”

Sandra Lawler, founder, Alternatives, MotY sponsor since 2006, said the award is celebratory in nature with the winner being recognised in front of their senior peers at an invite-only awards lunch. “Given the current context, it’s best to press pause on the award until next year when we can salute the best marketing talent in Ireland again,” Lawler added.

The 27 past winners include Emma Kiernan of Dublin Zoo (2000); John Keogh, Bulmers (2001); Mary Davis & Suzanne Weldon, Special Olympics (2003); Niall O’Grady, Permanent TSB (2007); John Concannon, Fáilte Ireland (2010) and Kevin Donnelly, Britvic Ireland. In 2018, Fiona Dawson of Mars was named Ultimate MotY to mark the award’s 25 years.

Dawson is pictured above with Sandra Lawler, Alternatives and Michael Cullen, Marketing.ie

Marketer of the Year™ is registered in the Register of Trade Marks in the name of Marketing.ie under the Trade Marks Act 1996. Any use of Marketer of the Year™ in the RoI is strictly the preserve of Marketing.ie