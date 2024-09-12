Marketer of the Year deadline looms

The deadline for this year’s Marketer of the Year (MotY) nears with Wednesday, September 18, the final day for entries. As always, the judges are looking for candidates who have achieved outstanding brand success through exceptional strategic direction, innovation, creativity and effective communications. Entrants must have a track record of driving growth and possess strong leadership qualities, having managed, upskilled and inspired teams.

The judges will also seek out candidates who helped develop marketing’s reputation as a strategic discipline. Three marketers have joined the judging panel, namely Geoff Codd, residential business and marketing director, Energia; Jess Kelly, retail marketing manager, Tirlán (previously Glanbia) and Colm Sherwin, chief digital and investment manager, Core.

Also judging this year’s awards will be Luke Reaper, chief executive Ireland, Ipsos B&A; Meabh Clohosey, director of brand, marketing and loyalty at Aer Lingus; Orlaith Blaney, director of corporate affairs, Irish Water; Kevin Kent, head of marketing, Laya, and Ruth O’Shea, director and head of marketing and communications at Grant Thornton.

Two previous winners of the award, Suzanne Weldon, chief marketing and communications officer, BWG Foods (for Special Olympics) and Kevin Donnelly, managing director, Britvic Ireland, complete the distinguished panel of judges. Barry Dooley, chief executive, Association of Advertisers in Ireland (AAI), is the chair. Marketer the Year™ was launched by Marketing.ie back in 1993. The award is sponsored by branding agency Dynamo.

Entries must be in by 5pm on Wednesday, September 18 2024