Marketer of the Year finalists announced

The three finalists competing for this year’s Marketer of the Year (MotY) – the premier award for Ireland’s marketers – have been confirmed. The three candidates are Stephen Jackson (right), head of customer and marketing, PTSB; Greta Hammel, chief marketing officer, Promise Gluten Free and Gallagher’s Bakehouse, and Mark Brennan, marketing lead, Allianz Ireland. The winner will be announced at an invite-only industry lunch in November.

As always, the MotY judges look for candidates who have achieved outstanding brand success through exceptional strategic direction, innovation, creativity and effective communications. Entrants must have a track record of driving growth and possess strong leadership qualities, having managed, upskilled and inspired teams. The judges also seek out candidates who helped develop marketing’s reputation as a strategic discipline.

Previous award winners include Fiona Dawson, Mars Foods; John Concannon, Fáilte Ireland and Paul Dervan, National Lottery. Last year’s winner was Caroline Donnellan of Sky Ireland. The panel of judges this year includes three newcomers – Geoff Codd, residential business and marketing director, Energia; Jess Kelly, retail marketing manager, Tirlán (previously Glanbia) and Colm Sherwin, chief digital and investment manager, Core.

Also judging this year’s awards will be Luke Reaper, chief executive Ireland, Ipsos B&A; Meabh Clohosey, director of brand, marketing and loyalty at Aer Lingus; Orlaith Blaney, director of corporate affairs, Irish Water; Kevin Kent, head of marketing, Laya, and Ruth O’Shea, director and head of marketing and communications at Grant Thornton.

Two previous winners of the award, Suzanne Weldon, chief marketing and communications officer, BWG Foods (for Special Olympics) and Kevin Donnelly, managing director, Britvic Ireland, complete the distinguished judging panel. Barry Dooley, chief executive, Association of Advertisers in Ireland (AAI), is the chair. Marketer the Year™ was launched by Marketing.ie back in 1993. The award is sponsored by branding agency Dynamo.