Marketer of the Year finalists named

The finalists for this year’s Marketer of the Year have been announced. The three candidates in line for Ireland’s top marketing award are Aileesh Carew, director of sales and marketing for Epic – the Irish Emigration Museum; Paul Dervan, chief marketing officer, National Lottery and Loretta Dignam, founder and marketing director of The Menopause Hub.

Aileesh Carew, Epic – the Irish Emigration Museum

Aileesh Carew’s had the task of raising Epic’s profile, sharing the museum’s role about Ireland’s diaspora and increasing market share. Tapping into her insights from working in Ireland and overseas, Carew created a template to compete with other tourist attractions in Dublin, not least the Guinness Storehouse and TCD’s Book of Kells.

Paul Dervan, National Lottery

When Paul Dervan joined the National Lottery in late 2019, he set about devising a new strategy in place of the previous focus on promotions and the pursuit of short-term gains through ticket sales. Dervan’s vision centred on strengthening the brand to push growth. In 2021, the lottery topped €1 billion for the first time, up 19 per cent on 2019 figures.

Loretta Dignam, The Menopause Hub

Loretta Dignam, who won Marketer of the Year in 2011 for her work for Jacob Fruitfield, developed the Menopause Hub and a new category, borne out of her own experiences in going through menopause. Having recognised a gap in the market, she grew the business by using her expertise, undertaking in-depth research and hiring medical experts.

This year’s winner will be announced at an industry lunch next Thursday, November 17th.

Marketer of the Year (MotY) is organised by Marketing.ie and sponsored by Dynamo.