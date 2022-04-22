Marketing Institute advertises CEO role

Marketing Institute Ireland (MII) has advertised for the position of chief executive officer to replace David Field (pictured), who returned to work in the retail sector. The press ad said that the MII board now wants to hire a new CEO, “a visionary leader, to drive its strategy and sustain the success of the organisation in a dynamic and changing environment”.

In an ad placed by PwC, it was pointed out that the successful candidate will work closely with the board and executive team to ensure that the MII achieves its ambition and goals, while strengthening relevance to members so that the institute continues to “bring real impact to the lives and businesses it energises every day”. Applications are open until May 20.

In a move that has caught Irish marketers by surprise, David Field announced his resignation as CEO to return to retail as managing director of Fresh – The Good Food Market grocery and deli supermarkets, where he was previously director of operations for two and a half years from the end of 2007. Field became CEO at the Marketing Institute in April 2020.

Education

During his time with the MII, Field worked with council members in reinventing the institute, with the introduction of a series of new initiatives. In a cover story interview with Marketing.ie last September, Field announced a new set of plans aimed at developing the institute’s services, motivating members and enticing recruits with a new corporate strategy.

Based on four pillars, the strategy’s highlight was education and lifelong learning. In a bid to position Ireland as a hub for marketing expertise, the MII launched its leadership programme with Berkeley Global at the University of California. The course, which is open to MII members and non-members, connects chief marketing officers (CMOs) with Silicon Valley.