Marketing Institute makes call for AIM entries

2020 was an extraordinary year. One of navigating that which could not be planned for, understanding the need to be quiet when normally we would roar and creating new pathways to drive better commercial and wider economic outcomes. The Marketing Institute is now calling for entries to its 2021 AIM marketing awards, with the launch of a new category.

Unlike the other AIM award categories, the Young Marketer award is not entered directly but rather by nomination. It is designed to celebrate young marketers with less than five years’ experience in their role who can show measurable impact in campaigns and their businesses at their level. The closing date for entries this year is Thursday, February 11.

To enter, click on https://www.aimawards.ie/enter-online