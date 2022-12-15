Marketing Network adds four new accounts

Marketing Network have announced four new accounts – Tito’s Handmade Vodka, LeasePlan International, Burns Petfood and 67 Spritz. The PR team headed up by Valda Boardman work with LeasePlan on curated stakeholder events, including Fleet Summit Europe last month and an international customer event in Teelings Distillery. The group have launched creative and PR campaigns for Burns Petfood UK and Ireland’s product portfolio.

They are also working on Tito’s Vodka, a drinks brand created by Bertito Beveridge in Austin, Texas and Irish brand 67 Spritz. The PR team delivered a creative media and influencer activation for Tito’s in the run up to Christmas, while the digital team manage the creative social media campaigns and digital strategy for 67 Spritz’s brand owner Louise Cooney.