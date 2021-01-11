Marketing Network adds Carbery cheeses

Marketing Network are now working with Carbery and LeasePlan. West Cork-based Carbery produce a number of Irish cheese brands, including Carbery Cracker and Dubliner. The agency will focus on developing integrated campaigns across the two brands. Social media, influencer engagement and media work have already started on the new Cracker packs.

LeasePlan will work with Marketing Network to promote fleet leasing to Ireland’s SME and personal business sectors. at a time when there is a change of behaviour in car ownership. Marketing Network, Bubble Digital and Valda Boardman PR all operate under the agency group umbrella, with Kieran Killeen (above) as MD.