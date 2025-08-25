Marketing Network pivots in rebrand

As part of an ambitious goal to 10X the company, the Marketing Network agency group has rebranded its operation. The result is the launch of two new specialist companies, Tilt and Rage, which sit alongside Valda Boardman PR as well as the parent Marketing Network Group, both of which have rolled out new brand identities.

The biggest change means that the group will no longer implement campaigns. It is a recognition that many of the clients they work with across government, blue chip and SME do not require activation by the agency as they either have their own in-house resources or they have alternative agencies that execute their plans.

Identity

Rage Creative is the new identity for the company’s creative and client service implementation teams for brand identity, pack design, advertising and point of sale (POS). Valda Boardman PR will remain focused on delivering PR strategy, media relations, events and results-led influencer/brand campaigns.

Tilt replaces Bubble Digital. It will operate across digital and social, including digital strategy, web development and SEO, blogs, AdWords, website assignments, social media strategy and content creation, including community management, social ads, analytics, video production, and animations. The group is now a member of Guaranteed Irish.

Pictured from left: Valda Boardman, PR director; Kieran Killeen, group managing director; Elsie Arayes, senior art director, Padraig Smith, client services director, Robert Doran, digital director.

Photo: Paul Lucaci