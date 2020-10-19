Marketing Network urges move to ‘Gift Back’

Marketing Network has launched ‘Gift Back’, a social conscience campaign encouraging companies to gift their Christmas party funds to charity. The agency group’s campaign is centred on a toolkit of creative assets to enable Irish businesses make a significant donation that would normally be allocated to a corporate Christmas party fund.

Kieran Killeen (pictured), managing director, Marketing Network, said everyone is feeling the pinch from Covid-19 but none more severely than Irish charities and this is a time when their services are needed more than ever. ‘Gift Back’ is an opportunity to share the seasonal goodwill and lift the community up at Christmas.

Companies interested in supporting ‘Gift Back’ can access the creative assets from Marketing Network. The ‘Gift Back’ logo can be used to create campaign awareness. It can be used by companies in their ezine, email signature and across social media channels to show they support the initiative and encourage others to follow their lead.

Charities can also take part. Among those that have signed up already are Blossom, Crosscare, ISPCC, Jack and Jill Children’s Foundation, Laura Lynn and Peter McVerry Trust.