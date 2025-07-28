Marketing Network’s Neil Harvey dies

Neil Harvey, former commercial director of Marketing Network, has died after a short illness. He joined the agency back in 1990 after two years as marketing manager at Electrolux. Together with Roisín Joyce, Kieran Killeen, Padraig Smith and Ian McColl, he helped grow one of the country’s foremost sales promotion and direct marketing agencies.

Its current client portfolio includes Bord Bia, Aircoach, Manor Farm, Eircode, Keelings, Comans, Love Irish Food and Sicín Sásta. Neil was a highly respected marketing practitioner. His integrity, affable personality and razor-sharp wit made him widely popular. A keen golfer, he was a member of Killiney Golf Club for many years.

Marketing Network handled some of Ireland’s best known consumer brands. The work they developed for Mars-Masterfoods, Fyffes, Musgrave, Unilever, Irish Biscuits, 7Up, Dublin Bus, Irish Distillers, Beamish & Crawford and Gilbeys won a host of awards. The agency later extended their services into advertising, PR and social media.

Neil is survived by his wife Orla, son Hugh, daughter Gemma, his mother Valerie, brothers David, Brian and Gerry, extended family, and his many friends near and far.