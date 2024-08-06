Marketing podcast marks 100th episode

That’s What I Call Marketing, the marketing podcast hosted by former Indeed marketing executive Conor Byrne, has reached a milestone with the release of its 100th episode, which is an interview with Mauro Porcini (above), senior vice president and chief design officer at PepsiCo. The podcast aims to provide listeners with invaluable insights, expert opinions, and engaging discussions on the ever-evolving world of marketing at home and overseas.

Since its launch in March 2022, the podcast has been dedicated to elevating the marketing profession by meeting the best marketing leaders. With a focus on B2B marketing, branding, and creative strategies, the podcast has garnered a following among marketing professionals. There have been interviews with leading international marketing guests, including Mark Ritson, Ellie Norman, Jenni Romaniuk, Nils Leonard and Andy Nairn.

Listeners can tune into the 100th episode on Spotify, Apple Podcasts and YouTube.