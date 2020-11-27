Marketing Society announce research finalists

The Marketing Society has announced the shortlist for its 12th annual Research Excellence Awards. Red C, Opinions, Ipsos MRBI and Core Research are each shortlisted in three categories. B&A and MCCP are each nominated in two categories and Empathy Research, Kantar, Spark and W5 are also part of this year’s shortlisted entries.
A new category this year, ‘Covid-19 and its implications for brand growth’, saw Opinions, MCCP and Kantar making the final shortlist. Deirdre Wafer, chairperson, Marketing Society, said the grand prix winner will obtain a speaking slot at next year’s congress. The winners will be announced at a virtual awards ceremony on Friday, December 4.
This special event will be hosted by actor and comedian Alan Shortt and will also include a special 50th anniversary address from the Society’s chairperson Deirdre Wafer. To register to attend the 12th annual Marketing Society Research Excellence Awards visit marketingsociety.ie
2020 Research Excellence Awards Full Shortlist
Advertising and Advertising Media Research
Storytelling for a new generation
Behaviour & Attitudes
Barry’s Tea
Radio 1 Fights Back – Proving that emotionally connected listeners drive advertising impact
Red C
RTÉ Radio One
Don’t ignore the signs – a killer hiding in plain sight
Ipsos MRBI
Irish Heart Foundation and Novartis
Brand Development & Strategy
We Got Beef: Growing Irish Beef Exports Across Europe
Empathy Research
Bord Bía
Trócaire: Bringing Overseas Charity Closer To Home
Core Research
Trócaire
A Lesson in Engaging With Young Audiences
Ipsos MRBI
RTÉ
Public Policy & Social Research
Connecting the Cocooned
Core Research
Health Service Executive (HSE)
Sustainable Nudges in Irish Farming
Opinions
Bord Bia
Insight Shaping National Public Health Communication Effectiveness During a Global Pandemic
MCCP
Department of Health
Customer Experience Research
Softening the Blow
Behaviour & Attitudes
Three
The New Journey Starts Here: Paving the way to a safer journey through a pandemic
Red C
DAA
Irish Water – Voice of the Customer Programme
W5
Irish Water
Product Innovation and NPD Research
Oh Me, Oh Migraine – Describing The Indescribable
Ipsos MRBI
Novartis Ireland
Exploring the Future of Adult Beverages: A Global Perspective
Opinions
Bord Bia
Thumb Powered Pensions
Core Research
KBC Ireland
Analytic Impact
PTSB: From MI to Me – Bringing Value Based Segmentation to Life
Spark Market Research
PTSB
Checking the Financial Health of the Nation: The Bank of Ireland Financial Wellbeing Index
Red C
Bank of Ireland
COVID19 And Its Implications For Brand Growth
Supporting Covid-19 Strategy for the Irish Food and Drink Industry: A Global Insight Programme
Opinions
Bord Bia
Insight Shaping National Public Health Communications Effectiveness During a Global Pandemic
MCCP
Department of Health
The Power of Insights in Driving Domestic Tourism Recovery
Kantar
Fáilte Ireland