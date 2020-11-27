Marketing Society announce research finalists

The Marketing Society has announced the shortlist for its 12th annual Research Excellence Awards. Red C, Opinions, Ipsos MRBI and Core Research are each shortlisted in three categories. B&A and MCCP are each nominated in two categories and Empathy Research, Kantar, Spark and W5 are also part of this year’s shortlisted entries.

A new category this year, ‘Covid-19 and its implications for brand growth’, saw Opinions, MCCP and Kantar making the final shortlist. Deirdre Wafer, chairperson, Marketing Society, said the grand prix winner will obtain a speaking slot at next year’s congress. The winners will be announced at a virtual awards ceremony on Friday, December 4.

This special event will be hosted by actor and comedian Alan Shortt and will also include a special 50th anniversary address from the Society’s chairperson Deirdre Wafer. To register to attend the 12th annual Marketing Society Research Excellence Awards visit marketingsociety.ie

See list of finalists below.

Pictured above is last year’s grand prix winner – B&A for Energia

2020 Research Excellence Awards Full Shortlist

Advertising and Advertising Media Research

Storytelling for a new generation

Behaviour & Attitudes

Barry’s Tea

Radio 1 Fights Back – Proving that emotionally connected listeners drive advertising impact

Red C

RTÉ Radio One

Don’t ignore the signs – a killer hiding in plain sight

Ipsos MRBI

Irish Heart Foundation and Novartis

Brand Development & Strategy

We Got Beef: Growing Irish Beef Exports Across Europe

Empathy Research

Bord Bía

Trócaire: Bringing Overseas Charity Closer To Home

Core Research

Trócaire

A Lesson in Engaging With Young Audiences

Ipsos MRBI

RTÉ

Public Policy & Social Research

Connecting the Cocooned

Core Research

Health Service Executive (HSE)

Sustainable Nudges in Irish Farming

Opinions

Bord Bia

Insight Shaping National Public Health Communication Effectiveness During a Global Pandemic

MCCP

Department of Health

Customer Experience Research

Softening the Blow

Behaviour & Attitudes

Three

The New Journey Starts Here: Paving the way to a safer journey through a pandemic

Red C

DAA

Irish Water – Voice of the Customer Programme

W5

Irish Water

Product Innovation and NPD Research

Oh Me, Oh Migraine – Describing The Indescribable

Ipsos MRBI

Novartis Ireland

Exploring the Future of Adult Beverages: A Global Perspective

Opinions

Bord Bia

Thumb Powered Pensions

Core Research

KBC Ireland

Analytic Impact

PTSB: From MI to Me – Bringing Value Based Segmentation to Life

Spark Market Research

PTSB

Checking the Financial Health of the Nation: The Bank of Ireland Financial Wellbeing Index

Red C

Bank of Ireland

COVID19 And Its Implications For Brand Growth

Supporting Covid-19 Strategy for the Irish Food and Drink Industry: A Global Insight Programme

Opinions

Bord Bia

Insight Shaping National Public Health Communications Effectiveness During a Global Pandemic

MCCP

Department of Health

The Power of Insights in Driving Domestic Tourism Recovery

Kantar

Fáilte Ireland