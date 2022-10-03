Marketing Society call for research entries

The Marketing Society is calling for entries to its 2022 Research Excellence Awards. Now in its 13th year, the competition comprises eight categories, including advertising and media, brand development and strategy, public policy and social research, customer experience, product innovation and NPD, sustainability and business to business (B2B).

Meadhbh Quinn (above), who chairs the Marketing Society, said the awards ceremony returns as an industry lunch in the Shelbourne Hotel on Friday, November 25. Sponsors include AIB, AIMRO, Business Post, DMG Media, Global, Media Central, Mediahuis and RTÉ. A part of the awards programme is a collaboration with the world research body Esomar.

The judging panel is chaired by Etain Kidney, head of the School of Marketing at TU Dublin.

The jury comprises Elaine Malcolm, research consultant; Aoife Sadlier, global innovation marketing manager, Tullamore Dew at William Grant & Sons; Aisling O’Sullivan, head of customer planning research and insight at AIB and Michelle McLoughlin, head of consumer insights, Aer Lingus. The closing date for entries is 4pm on Friday, October 28.

Details are available at https://marketingsociety.ie/awards/index