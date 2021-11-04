Marketing Society calls for election nominations

As four members of the Marketing Society council will retire at the end of the year – Maggie Matthews of B&A, Sinead Mooney, Red C, Norman Pratt, Kano and Darragh Rea, Edelman – there will be four vacancies. Two of the openings are on the general panel, open to anyone working across the marketing business, and two on the market research panel.

Outgoing Marketing Society chairperson Sinead Mooney said a place on the council offers an opportunity for people to play a role in shaping the debate in Ireland’s marketing and market research industry. The position comes with an obligation to attend monthly council meetings, organise events and commit to a three-year term of office starting in January 2022.

All nominations for the council elections must be in respect of a current individual member. A current member must have the support of another member on their nomination form. To stand for election, a completed nomination form, a 200 word biography and a headshot must be emailed to the society before the deadline at midday on Wednesday, November 17.

The details should be emailed to Irene McEvoy at irene@marketingsociety.ie. Voting starts on Thursday, November 25 and will remain open until Thursday, December 9. Those elected will be notified by December 14 by incoming chair Meadhbh Quinn, pictured. Newly elected members will be required to attend the AGM at which their election will be ratified.

Those who will remain on council include Meadhbh Quinn, Sarah Probert, David Cullen, Rachel Cunningham, Laura Daley, Caroline Keogh, Jennifer Power, Rawaa Shami and Sharon Treanor. The next Marketing Society in-person event is ‘Marketing Renaissance’ at the Jameson Distillery on Bow Street in Smithfield at 7pm on Tuesday, November 16.

The speakers are Fiona Curtin, IDL and Paul Prior, Three.

Register here