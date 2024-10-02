Marketing Society calls for research entries

The Marketing Society is calling for entries to this year’s Research Excellence Awards (REA). The winners will be announced at the society’s Christmas lunch in the Shelbourne Hotel on Friday, December 6, following which they will present their case studies the following month. The REA line-up of award sponsors are DMG Media Ireland, Global, Mediahuis, Business Post, AIB, Outdoor Media Association (OMA), Norstat and Fuel.

The awards’ judging panel is chaired by Etain Kidney, head of the School of Marketing at Technical University Dublin (TUD), and includes Aisling O’Sullivan, head of customer planning research and insight at AIB; Michelle McLoughlin, head of consumer insights at Aer Lingus and Roger Sherlock, head of marketing studies at TUD, with more judges to be announced soon. The annual awards, now in its 15th year, comprise eight categories.

Advertising research Strategic brand research Media research Brand or product development research Business to business (B2B) research Sustainability Public policy and social research Analytic impact

Mark Noble (pictured), chairperson of the Marketing Society and marketing manager at Heineken Ireland, said: “These awards were created to recognise the power that high quality and insightful research brings to any campaign or initiative and the impact this has on connecting with audiences to deliver tangible results.”

The closing date for the REAs and the lifetime achievement award is 4pm on Friday, November 1. More details at https://marketingsociety.ie/awards/index