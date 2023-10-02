Marketing Society calls for research entries

The Marketing Society are looking for entries for its 2023 Research Excellence Awards. Now in their 14th year, the awards recognise the role research plays in helping campaigns connect with audiences and business growth or change. As the world of marketing continues to change rapidly – with societal challenges impacting on work daily – research helps businesses to adapt to a new and every evolving environment.

The research awards are acknowledged both locally and by Esomar in Europe as a recognition of best-in-class work that competes at a global level. The winner of the 2023 grand prix award will be get the opportunity to present their winning paper at Esomar Congress 2024 in Athens. This year’s winners will be announced at the Marketing Society’s Christmas awards lunch on Friday, December 1 in the Shelbourne Hotel.

The closing date for online entries is Friday, November 3 at 4pm.

For more details, click on https://marketingsociety.ie/awards/index