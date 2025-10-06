Marketing Society makes call for research entries

The Marketing Society has issued a call for entries to this year’s Research Excellence Awards, an annual competition now in its 16th year. This year sees the addition of a new category covering applied intelligence and insight. The winners will be announced at the Marketing Society’s Christmas lunch in the Shelbourne Hotel on Friday, December 5.

Last year, the grand prix award in 2024 went to Red C for its work for the Irish League of Credit Unions. The eight research categories this year cover advertising, strategic brand, media, brand or product development, B2B, sustainability, public policy, social, and applied intelligence and insight. A lifetime achievement award may also be presented.

