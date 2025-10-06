Marketing Society makes call for research entries

The Marketing Society has issued a call for entries to this year’s Research Excellence Awards, an annual competition now in its 16th year. This year sees the addition of a new category covering applied intelligence and insight. The winners will be announced at the Marketing Society’s Christmas lunch in the Shelbourne Hotel on Friday, December 5.
Last year, the grand prix award in 2024 went to Red C for its work for the Irish League of Credit Unions. The eight research categories this year cover advertising, strategic brand, media, brand or product development, B2B, sustainability, public policy, social, and applied intelligence and insight. A lifetime achievement award may also be presented.
Judges
This year’s judging panel includes Etain Kidney, head of the School of Marketing & Entrepreneurship, TU Dublin, Aisling O’Sullivan, head of insight, AIB; Michelle McLoughlin, head of insight, Aer Lingus, and Laura Daley, joint managing director and head of growth at Folk VML. Other judges are due to be announced shortly.
The awards sponsors are DMG Media, Global, Mediahuis, Fuel, Outdoor Media Association (OMA), RTÉ, Business Post and AIB. This year’s closing date for entries is 4pm on Friday, October 31. Details on the entry process, entry fees, and competition rules are available here