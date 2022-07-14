Marketing Society to talk about sport

Consumers expect brands to play a role in improving their world, ensuring purpose driven marketing is not vague or anodyne, but instead cause and conviction led. Socially active brand campaigns are on the rise and sport in particular is fuelling a new wave of activism, taking cues from grass-root activism to establish meaningful partnerships delivering social impact.

Next week, the Marketing Society will explore how sports campaigns can deliver fame and behaviour change. A panel of speakers from Puma, the Olympics Federation of Ireland (OFI), Sports Ireland and Core will discuss how they have leveraged their brands to create positive social change, cultural relevancy and have managed to drive brand fame.

Anna Rothman, global marketing director running and training at Puma, will share the strategy behind the ‘She Moves’ campaign, celebrating females in sport and the impact that it has had on the brand. Heather Boyle, PR and communication lead, OFI, will present the ‘Don’t Scroll By’ initiative launched in tandem with Indeed to oppose online hate speech.

Benny Cullen, director of research and innovation at Sport Ireland, will talk about the opportunity for sport activism to deliver inclusivity. Jill Downey (pictured), chief sustainability and sponsorship officer at Core, will discuss the opportunities available for Irish brands, looking beyond the traditional sponsorship model towards one which inspires consumers.

The event is at 4.30pm next Thursday, July 21 in Core HQ on Windmill Lane.

Tickets are available to members at €30 and to non-members at €60.

