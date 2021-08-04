Marketing Society homes in on sponsorships

As part of its virtual summer series, the Marketing Society is to host a panel discussion ‘Sponsorships – How to evolve when returning to Real Life’. The webinar will explore how Irish brands have evolved their sponsorship strategies, sharing with audiences insights on how they approach in-person events while navigating an evolving commercial landscape.

The sponsorship sector was one of the worst hit during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Sponsors and rights holders have proven to be resilient and creative. New areas are becoming increasingly influential in terms of investment decisions and activation. The panel comprises Irene Gowing, communications manager, Bord Gáis Energy; Sarah Lynch, client director, Core Sponsorship and Mark Noble (above), marketing manager, Heineken Ireland.

The webinar runs from 12.30pm to 1.15pm on Thursday, August 12.