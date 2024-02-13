Marketing Society hosts change debate

The Marketing Society of Ireland looks to the latest in consumer trends, retail strategies and the workplace in a forthcoming session entitled ‘Harnessing Signals for Change’. Three industry experts will talk about the insights and trends that are transforming food, retail and the workplace in Ireland. The three speakers are Grace Binchy of Bord Bia, Sharon Yourell Lawlor, founder of Think Plan Do, and Indie List co-founder Una Herlihy.

Trends

Grace Binchy (above), a trends and insight specialist with Bord Bia, will present the updated Cultivate Programme, a joint initiative by Bord Bia and Canvas 8. The project, developed from over 33,000 research signals, case studies and global insights, aims to explain fast-changing consumer trends. Sharon Yourell Lawlor will speak about the dynamics shaping retail, including the impact of shopper expectations and emerging technologies.

She was recognised as one of Rethink Retail’s top global experts. She is the co-author of the Sustainable Irish Retail Action handbook and recently attended the NRF conference in New York. Una Herlihy will explore the significance of flexibility in the workplace. She will talk about the trends in independent working in Irish marketing and adland services, shedding light on the increasing preference for flexible, independent working arrangements.

The session will be held in Dentsu’s offices at 4.30pm on Thursday, February 22.

The event sponsor is Ipsos B&A.

Tickets for members are €30 and for non-members €60.