Marketing Society issues research shortlist

The Marketing Society of Ireland has released the shortlist for this year’s Research Excellence Awards. The winners will be announced at the society’s annual Christmas lunch in the Shelbourne Hotel this Friday, where the guest act will be Paul Howard of Ross O’Carroll-Kelly satirical books fame. Society chair Mark Noble (pictured) said 2024 was once again a great year all categories with record entries as the awards move into their 16th year.

See the full shortlist at https://marketingsociety.ie/awards/index

Elsewhere on the research front, the Association of Advertisers in Ireland (AAI) recently sought quotes from companies for the Joint National Listenership Research (JNLR) to measure radio and other audio audiences in the Republic for a three-year period, commencing in January 2026. The incumbent is Ipsos B&A.

