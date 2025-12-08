WaterWipes wins big at Marketing Society awards

The Marketing Society announced the winners of the 17th annual Research Excellence Awards, recognising the role of research in driving strategy, creativity, and organisational impact. The grand prix winner was a campaign for WaterWipes by Opinions and ReAction (pictured). Called Polaris, the study was about building the brand through portfolio innovation.
The full list of this year’s winners:
- Advertising Research — sponsored by DMG Media Ireland
Winner: Core Research — HSE
Campaign: Every Second Counts: Reframing Stroke as the Emergency It Is
- Business to Business Research — sponsored by The Business Post
Winner: Ipsos B&A — An Post
Campaign: Delivering for Tomorrow: Insights for An Post’s B2B eCommerce Transformation
- Strategic Brand Research — sponsored by Global
Winner: Jump! — Paddy Power
Campaign: Football Playmakers
- Media Research — sponsored by Mediahuis
Winner: Opinions — Diageo and PHD Ireland
Campaign: Diageo Will Never Settle: Changing How Ireland Sees and Hears Media
- Public Policy & Social Research — sponsored by Fuel
Winner: Red C — An Coimisiún Toghcháin
Campaign: Giving the People of Ireland a Voice
- Sustainability — sponsored by AIB
Winner: Opinions — Diageo and PHD Ireland
Campaign: Diageo Will Never Settle: Driving Social Sustainability Through Inclusive Media and Advertising
(This project gave an active voice to individuals currently excluded from advertising campaigns and was designed to drive a real understanding of the issue and sustainable change.)
- Brand or Product Development Research — sponsored by the Outdoor Media Association (OMA)
Winner: Jump! — Tullamore Dew
Campaign: Café Honey: a new blend of craft, community and culture
- Applied Intelligence & Insight Impact
Winner: Opinions & ReAction — WaterWipes
Campaign: Polaris: Building the Future of WaterWipes Through Insight-Led Portfolio Innovation
- Grand Prix Award — sponsored by RTÉ
Winner: Opinions & ReAction — WaterWipes
Campaign: Polaris: Building the Future of WaterWipes Through Insight-Led Portfolio Innovation
- Shortlist: This year’s full shortlist is available here