WaterWipes wins big at Marketing Society awards

The Marketing Society announced the winners of the 17th annual Research Excellence Awards, recognising the role of research in driving strategy, creativity, and organisational impact. The grand prix winner was a campaign for WaterWipes by Opinions and ReAction (pictured). Called Polaris, the study was about building the brand through portfolio innovation.

The full list of this year’s winners:

  1. Advertising Research — sponsored by DMG Media Ireland
    Winner: Core Research — HSE
    Campaign: Every Second Counts: Reframing Stroke as the Emergency It Is
  2. Business to Business Research — sponsored by The Business Post
    Winner: Ipsos B&A — An Post
    Campaign: Delivering for Tomorrow: Insights for An Post’s B2B eCommerce Transformation
  3. Strategic Brand Research — sponsored by Global
    Winner: Jump! — Paddy Power
    Campaign: Football Playmakers
  4. Media Research — sponsored by Mediahuis
    Winner: Opinions — Diageo and PHD Ireland
    Campaign: Diageo Will Never Settle: Changing How Ireland Sees and Hears Media
  5. Public Policy & Social Research — sponsored by Fuel
    Winner: Red C — An Coimisiún Toghcháin
    Campaign: Giving the People of Ireland a Voice
  6. Sustainability — sponsored by AIB
    Winner: Opinions — Diageo and PHD Ireland
    Campaign: Diageo Will Never Settle: Driving Social Sustainability Through Inclusive Media and Advertising
    (This project gave an active voice to individuals currently excluded from advertising campaigns and was designed to drive a real understanding of the issue and sustainable change.)
  7. Brand or Product Development Research — sponsored by the Outdoor Media Association (OMA)
    Winner: Jump! — Tullamore Dew
    Campaign: Café Honey: a new blend of craft, community and culture
  8. Applied Intelligence & Insight Impact
    Winner: Opinions & ReAction — WaterWipes
    Campaign: Polaris: Building the Future of WaterWipes Through Insight-Led Portfolio Innovation
  9. Grand Prix Award — sponsored by RTÉ
    Winner: Opinions & ReAction — WaterWipes
    Campaign: Polaris: Building the Future of WaterWipes Through Insight-Led Portfolio Innovation
  • Shortlist: This year’s full shortlist is available here

