Marketing Society shares research awards shortlist

The Marketing Society of Ireland has announced the shortlist for the 14th annual Marketing Society Research Excellence Awards. The line-up is again made up of entries across eight categories from Ireland’s top market research agencies. The awards focus on how agency teams work with clients in developing strategic campaigns founded in insight.

After taking home two awards in 2021, Red C Research & Marketing have five entries in this year’s shortlist across four categories. Opinions have four campaigns shortlisted, including a joint campaign with Empathy Research, Futavista and Sustainability Works in the sustainability category. MCCP have three campaigns in contention across two categories.

B&A, Empathy Research and Core Research each have two campaigns shortlisted. Coyne Research, Future Proof Insights and Kerry Taste and Nutrition are also shortlisted. The winners will be announced at the Marketing Society Christmas lunch in the Shelbourne Hotel on Friday, November 25th. The winning case studies will be showcased in February.

Pictured is Marketing Society chairperson Meadhbh Quinn of Pink Salmon

Full shortlist

Category: Advertising and Advertising Media Research

Sponsored by dmg Media Ireland

Future Proof Insights

AIG

AIG | Neuro Creative Testing

Behaviour & Attitudes

RTÉ

Thinking Above the Box: RTÉ Winning in the World of Broadcast Sponsorship

Red C & Amplified Intelligence

Multiple Clients

The Social Attention Deficit

Core Research

Breast Cancer Ireland

Making Time to Check: How Core Research helped Breast Cancer Ireland to develop a new campaign to increase self-checking and educate on the signs and symptoms of breast cancer.

Brand Development & Strategy

Sponsored by Global

MCCP

Davy

Davy Better Serving the Financial Planning and Investment Needs of Women in Ireland

MCCP

Heineken Ireland

Connecting Heineken Ireland to the Post Pandemic Consumer

Opinions

Kerry Foods

Dairygold Plant-Based: Insight-led Brand Creation

Public Policy & Social Research

Sponsored by Mediahuis

Core Research

HSE

Making Connections for Mental Health

MCCP

Department of Health

Removing the Stigma from Menopause

Red C

Irish Cancer Society

The Language of Cancer

Customer Experience Research

Sponsored by Paddy Power

Red C

RTÉ

Knowing Me, Knowing You

Red C

An Post

Excellence in Customer Experience

Product Innovation and NPD Research

Sponsored by Media Central

Coyne Research

Deep RiverRock

Revitalising Deep RiverRock Through Product Innovation

Empathy Research

Bord Bia & North Cork Creameries

Ór Real Irish Butter – Creating a new Natural Irish Butter experience through Insight & Creativity

Opinions

Bord Bia

Defrosting the Future of Frozen

Analytic Impact

Sponsored by AIMRO

Spark Market Research

Colart

Colart – Building Bayesian Networks into Brand Tracking

Opinions

AIB

Data Powering Brand Strategy

Sustainability

Sponsored by AIB

Red C

Irish Life

Irish Life – Better Life

Kerry Taste & Nutrition

Opinions

The Plant-Based Reality Check

Empathy Research, Futavista, Sustainability Works & Opinions

Bord Bia

Business To Business

Sponsored by The Business Post

Spark Market Research

Laya Healthcare

Laya Healthcare – Workplace Wellbeing Index 2022

Behaviour & Attitudes (B&A)

Department of Finance

Evidence Based Policy Making: Supporting SME Credit Demand and Economic Growth through Large Scale B2B Research

Opinions

Kerry Taste & Nutrition

Milking Plant-Based Beverage Opportunities

Global Food