Marketing Society shares research awards shortlist

The Marketing Society of Ireland has announced the shortlist for the 14th annual Marketing Society Research Excellence Awards. The line-up is again made up of entries across eight categories from Ireland’s top market research agencies. The awards focus on how agency teams work with clients in developing strategic campaigns founded in insight.
After taking home two awards in 2021, Red C Research & Marketing have five entries in this year’s shortlist across four categories. Opinions have four campaigns shortlisted, including a joint campaign with Empathy Research, Futavista and Sustainability Works in the sustainability category. MCCP have three campaigns in contention across two categories.
B&A, Empathy Research and Core Research each have two campaigns shortlisted. Coyne Research, Future Proof Insights and Kerry Taste and Nutrition are also shortlisted. The winners will be announced at the Marketing Society Christmas lunch in the Shelbourne Hotel on Friday, November 25th. The winning case studies will be showcased in February.
Pictured is Marketing Society chairperson Meadhbh Quinn of Pink Salmon
Full shortlist
Category: Advertising and Advertising Media Research
Sponsored by dmg Media Ireland
Future Proof Insights
AIG
AIG | Neuro Creative Testing
Behaviour & Attitudes
RTÉ
Thinking Above the Box: RTÉ Winning in the World of Broadcast Sponsorship
Red C & Amplified Intelligence
Multiple Clients
The Social Attention Deficit
Core Research
Breast Cancer Ireland
Making Time to Check: How Core Research helped Breast Cancer Ireland to develop a new campaign to increase self-checking and educate on the signs and symptoms of breast cancer.
Brand Development & Strategy
Sponsored by Global
MCCP
Davy
Davy Better Serving the Financial Planning and Investment Needs of Women in Ireland
MCCP
Heineken Ireland
Connecting Heineken Ireland to the Post Pandemic Consumer
Opinions
Kerry Foods
Dairygold Plant-Based: Insight-led Brand Creation
Public Policy & Social Research
Sponsored by Mediahuis
Core Research
HSE
Making Connections for Mental Health
MCCP
Department of Health
Removing the Stigma from Menopause
Red C
Irish Cancer Society
The Language of Cancer
Customer Experience Research
Sponsored by Paddy Power
Red C
RTÉ
Knowing Me, Knowing You
Red C
An Post
Excellence in Customer Experience
Product Innovation and NPD Research
Sponsored by Media Central
Coyne Research
Deep RiverRock
Revitalising Deep RiverRock Through Product Innovation
Empathy Research
Bord Bia & North Cork Creameries
Ór Real Irish Butter – Creating a new Natural Irish Butter experience through Insight & Creativity
Opinions
Bord Bia
Defrosting the Future of Frozen
Analytic Impact
Sponsored by AIMRO
Spark Market Research
Colart
Colart – Building Bayesian Networks into Brand Tracking
Opinions
AIB
Data Powering Brand Strategy
Sustainability
Sponsored by AIB
Red C
Irish Life
Irish Life – Better Life
Kerry Taste & Nutrition
Opinions
The Plant-Based Reality Check
Empathy Research, Futavista, Sustainability Works & Opinions
Bord Bia
Business To Business
Sponsored by The Business Post
Spark Market Research
Laya Healthcare
Laya Healthcare – Workplace Wellbeing Index 2022
Behaviour & Attitudes (B&A)
Department of Finance
Evidence Based Policy Making: Supporting SME Credit Demand and Economic Growth through Large Scale B2B Research
Opinions
Kerry Taste & Nutrition
Milking Plant-Based Beverage Opportunities
Global Food