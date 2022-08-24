Marketing Society to debate brand culture

At its next event, the Marketing Society will look beyond youth culture and discuss what it takes to stay relevant in a world where consumers are now more in control of advertising than ever before. As leading brands increasingly take a culture-first approach to build deeper resonance and relevance with customers, the desire is to find out not just why, but how.

To help tease out this important issue, Michelle Spillane (pictured), marketing director, Paddy Power and Mark Brennan, marketing lead, Allianz Ireland, will talk guests through their work in this area, how they bring internal stakeholders on the journey, highlight recent campaign activity and, crucially, take questions from members of the audience.

The speakers will talk about the ideation, development and execution of recent campaigns and will share the impact this work has had on their brands’ salience and preference. The event will be held in Dentsu Ireland’s offices on Haddington Road from 4.30pm-6pm on Thursday, September 8. Tickets for members are €30 and for non-members €60.

Book your ticket here