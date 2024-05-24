Marketing Society to debate engaging brand fans

How brand experiences deliver fan engagement and what really unites fans is the topic for the Marketing Society’s May seminar. Marketer of the Year 2023 for her work as director of marketing and brand at Sky Ireland Caroline Donnellan will be joined in a panel discussion by Lara Clark, formerly of UFC/IMG, NBCU and DreamWorks, and experiential expert Johnny Davis, executive vice president of brand experience at Allied Global Marketing (AGM).

Speakers

Caroline Donnellan is director of marketing and brand at Sky Ireland where she leads the strategy for Sky’s products and services. She is responsible for driving awareness and customer acquisition through the management of creative, media and TTL advertising in Ireland. Previous to this role, she has over 17 years’ experience in financial services, managing KBC’s launch and repositioning as experiencing ‘The Bank of You!’

Jonny Davis is EVP at AGM where he leads the global brand Experience team with offices in Dublin, London, New York, Los Angeles and Sydney. The award-winning global team create and produce experiences for the agency’s clients including Netflix, Amazon, Paramount, Heineken, McDonald’s and Pepsi. He founded and ran his previous experiential agency, Honey+Buzz, before it was acquired by AGM in 2021.

Lara Clark has over 14 experiences in the entertainment and sport industries. She spearheaded the development of a variety of brand campaigns for such properties as UFC, DreamWorks and NBCUniversal. With a passion for telling stories ably, she has created strategies designed to define brand values and result in meaningful connections with audiences across a selection of product and media offerings.

This event is a must-attend for anyone in Irish marketing and their teams who are responsible for brands, considering a sponsorship or those keen on leveraging experiential marketing to elevate their brand presence. The event is in Dentsu’s offices at Two Haddington Buildings on Haddington Road in Ballsbridge on Thursday, May 30. Refreshments will be served from 4.30pm and the formalities get underway at 5pm.

Member tickets are €30; non-members €60.

Book here

Caroline Donnellan is pictured with Suzanne Weldon, marketing director, BWG Foods