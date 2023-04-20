Marketing Society to discuss bias at work

Marketers can forget how close they are to their brands. They may try to view it from an outside perspective but how honest are they really being? The natural bias that is brought to the work may result in the wrong type of activities that don’t do justice to brands. The Marketing Society will discuss the route to effective creativity and having an eye for bias.

At next week’s event, attendees will hear from George Webster, account director at System 1, who will argue that we should focus on the inherent biases that unite us all, while Nandini Nandakumar (pictured), head of marketing spirits at Diageo, will consider bias from a client perspective and show the need to make decisions with both the head and the heart.

Aleesha Tully, strategy director, TBWA\Dublin, will present examples of how marketers can break inherent biases without harming the creative process. The event will be held in the offices of Bord Bia in Ballsbridge from 4.30pm to 6pm next Thursday, April 27th. The first speaker will be on stage at 5pm. Tickets are €30 for members and €60 for non-members.