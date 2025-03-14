Marketing Society to discuss attention



The fact that attention is critical in modern marketing is nothing news. In 2020, media scientist researcher Dr Karen Nelson-Field of Amplified Intelligence released ‘The Attention Economy’, and it had a huge impact. Now, five years on, marketers look to debunk some of the biggest myths that still exist surrounding attention in marketing.

In a world where advertisers are still being challenged on making ads shorter, more ‘snackable’, and ‘eye-catching’, marketers need to remind themselves of the fundamentals of what captures consumers’ active attention, where there is room for more passive attention, and how to balance both to ensure creative and budget optimisation.

On Thursday, March 27, the Marketing Society will hear the point of view from a media lead, who is tasked with buying the most efficient attention possible; from an experience strategist, who needs to find a way to codify what captures consumer’s attention, and from a creative director, who must constantly find new ways to capture consumers’ attention.

Line-up of speakers:

Jonny Boyle, director of brand experience, Fuel

Jake O’Driscoll, creative director, Boys+Girls

Gemma Teeling (pictured), managing director, PHD Ireland

Time: 4.30pm refreshments; speakers 5pm-6pm

Venue: Fuel, 11 Camden Street Lower, D02 FW54

Tickets: Members €30, non-members €60