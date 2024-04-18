Marketing Society to discuss cultural strategy

Cultural strategy as a business driver and navigating the risks and rewards for brands engaging in culture is the theme for a Marketing Society panel discussion next week. What is meant by ‘culture’? The guest speakers tasked with unpacking and debating the complex topic are broadcaster and writer Louise McSharry, Jessica Lynn, marketing director, Irish Distillers and David Byrne, head of creative at the Thinkhouse agency.

Brand strategist Chloe Hanratty (pictured) will act as moderator.

Panellists

Louise McSharry worked in radio for 19 years, first as a researcher in Newstalk before becoming a presenter with iRadio followed by 11 years on air on RTÉ 2FM. Her memoir, Fat Chance: My Life In Ups, Downs and Crisp Sandwiches, was published by Penguin Ireland. Her weekly podcast, ‘Catch Up with Louise McSharry’, provides news and culture updates, arts recommendations, and also features short interviews.

Jessica Lynn leads a spirits and wine marketing team at Irish Distillers. The portfolio of brands includes Absolut Vodka, Jameson Irish Whiskey, Malfy Gin. Drawing from Absolut’s rich history in both clubbing culture and its alliance with the LGBTQ+ community, she offers insights on how best to resonate with Irish and global cultures.

Dave Byrne is head of creative studio at Thinkhouse. Over the last 12 years, he has developed campaigns for Heineken, Netflix, Unilever, Lucozade, Absolut, eFlow, Barry’s Tea and Musgrave. True to his belief that to work in the youth culture space, you have to dive deep, he runs club nights and DJ widely as Dave B.

Chloe Hanratty, moderator, is an award-winning strategist with 15 years’ experience. She previously worked with Boys+Girls and Publicis. Specialising in brand development, go-to-market strategies, and communication optimisation, she demonstrates marketing’s impact on commercial success to C-suite executives.

The event will showcase a discussion mainly focused on cultural strategy as a business driver and how engaging with culture should be navigated by brands today. The event will be held in the offices of Fuel on Camden Street in Dublin next Wednesday (April 24). It gets underway with refreshments at 4.30pm, with the speakers taking to the stage at 5pm. Tickets for members are €30 and €60 for non-members.

To book tickets, click here