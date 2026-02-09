Marketing Society to debate shopper trends

The Irish shopper is evolving shaped by shifting economic pressures, changing lifestyle priorities, and new expectations around value, sustainability, and convenience. The Marketing Society will hold a seminar later this month where they will dive into what these changes mean for the industry and those looking to engage Irish consumers.

Former KBC Bank economist Austin Hughes will provide an economist’s view on Irish shopper trends. He will be joined for a panel discussion hosted by Rory McDonnell (VP global marketing, Glanbia Performance Nutrition), with Grace Binchy (above), trends and insights specialist, Bord Bia and Donna Ahern, editor, Shelflife magazine.

For ‘Beyond the Basket’, the panel with share their perspectives on:

How retailers are adapting to changes in consumer behaviour

Food and drink trends to watch out for in 2026

Prospects for the retail economy

Date: Thursday, February 26th 2026

Time: Refreshments 4.30 pm, Speakers 5.00 pm – 6.00 pm

Venue: Dentsu, Two Haddington Buildings, 20-38 Haddington Rd, D04 HE94

Tickets: Members €30, non-members €60