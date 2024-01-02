Marketing Society to show winners’ work

A presentation of the best work from the 15th annual Marketing Society research excellence awards will be held at the end of January. A line-up of speakers will provide an insight into how and why the projects won out. The awards honour innovation and research work that is key to driving marketing impact and business success. The judges rewarded winners in eight categories who conveyed excellence across various sectors of the industry.

The categories comprise advertising research, brand or new product development, public policy and social, strategic brand work, media, analytic impact, sustainability and business to business (B2B) research assignments. The winners’ work will be presented at an event in Core starting with refreshments at 4pm on Thursday, January 25. The formalities will run from 4.30pm to 6.30pm. Tickets cost €50 for society members and €80 for non-members.

For tickets, book here

Pictured is Luke Reaper of Ipsos B&A, whose agency won the grand prix award for Irish Rail