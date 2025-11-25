Marketing Society fills council roles

Nominations for five vacancies on the Marketing Society council are about to close. David Deeley, Kerry; Rory McDonnell, Glanbia Performance Nutrition; Pauline Murnin, Uisce Éireann; Sarah Sherry, Boys+Girls, and outgoing chair Orlagh Geraghty (pictured), Britvic, are set to step down from the council at the end of the year.

The departures create five vacancies on the general panel. Iarlaith Corcoran, Fiona Askin, Sarah Chapman, Bryan Cox, Cathy Cullen, Suzie Dundon, Emer Dunne, Shireen McDonagh, Conor Moore, Kieran O’Donovan, and Anne Zahan will continue to serve on the council. Each council position runs for a three-year term from January 2026.

Connections

Serving on the council provides an opportunity to build professional connections, contribute to the society’s direction, and help shape the conversation across Ireland’s marketing and market research community. Council members attend monthly hybrid meetings, help organise member events, and take part in the society’s wider initiatives.

Voting will take place from December 4 to midday on December 19. Results will be announced by December 22 by the society’s incoming chair. To stand for election, please submit a completed nomination form, with a 200-word biography and a headshot to irene@marketingsociety.ie

The deadline is midday on Wednesday, November 26.