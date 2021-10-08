Marquis takes over from Gregory at Ogilvy

Kyle Marquis has taken charge at Ogilvy as managing partner following the departure of Jane Gregory to take on a global role at the Ed Tech children’s educational software group. Marquis was recently involved in Along Came a Spider and prior to that was client and operations director at Eightytwenty, which Ogilvy acquired from founder David Connor in 2017.

Marquis led the Adidas global brand strategy across EMEA while in Amsterdam and rolled out work as part of the Impossible Is Nothing campaign. In London, he led the Microsoft UK content and media strategy and spent a number of years commuting between Cape Town, London and African markets while delivering digital content initiatives for Diageo in Africa.

In Cape Town, he was also responsible for the British Airways business and was the key business lead for all London creative and media partnerships. Closer to home, Marquis was responsible for devising AIG and Aldi’s brand and digital content strategy over the past three years and was also accountable for partner media agency relationships.

Gregory began her career at McConnells before moving to the US in 2005. There she joined BBDO Atlanta where she successfully pitched for the Georgia Lottery business – the fifth largest in the US. After seven years at BBDO, she worked as VP head of marketing at New Jersey’s Northstar lottery. In 2015, she returned to Dublin as Ogilvy’s client service director.

She became the WPP agency’s managing director in 2018.