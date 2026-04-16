Mars appoints McAuley interim market head

Mars Wrigley has appointed Siobhan McAuley as interim market head for Ireland in the Mars health and wellness division in the UK and Ireland. In her new role, she will develop, manage, and execute Irish market strategy to drive sustainable growth across the business, with a focus on the Kind and Trü Frü brands in the Irish market.

She joined Mars Ireland in 2021, managing multiple customers for Mars Wrigley, Mars Food and Mars Pet Nutrition. Most recently, in her role as national account manager, she led the launch of new products including M&M’s Minis and Maltesers White. Prior to that, she worked in publishing with Hachette UK and DK Publishing.

Portfolio

Mars Inc is a $65 billion family-owned business, whose brand portfolio extends from pet care and veterinary services to confectionery snacks and food products. Brands include Maltesers, Starburst, Snickers, M&M’s, Wrigleys, Pringles, Cheez-It, Ben’s Original, Pedigree and Whiskas. Its networks of pet hospitals include Banfield, Bluepearl and Anicura.