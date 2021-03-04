Mars rolls out Kind salted caramel bar

Global confectioner Mars has launched Kind’s newest bar with the roll out of its salted caramel dark chocolate flavour. The bar is a combination of Kind’s two best sellers, dark chocolate nuts and sea salt flavour meets caramel almond sea salt. It is high in fibre, gluten free, contains 59 per cent nuts and has no artificial ingredients or preservatives.

Kind founder Daniel Lubetzky agreed a deal to sell the business to Mars, the billionaire family-owned sweet maker whose brands include M&M’s and Snickers, last year. Mars, the world’s largest confectionery maker, acquired Kind snack bars, three years after it took a minority stake in the business. The deal reportedly values Kind at $5 billion.

The new Kind salted caramel dark chocolate bar sells for €1.99 rrp.