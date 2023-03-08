McCann Dublin closes its doors

McCann Dublin and its parent company AV Browne in Belfast have gone into administration and its teams have been made redundant with immediate effect. Formerly known as McCannBlue, the agency rebranded as McCann Dublin in 2019 as it developed closer links with the international McCann Worldgroup network whose credo is ‘Truth Well Told’.

The agency was based in the Sixty-One restored building in Dublin’s Liberties.

Its management team comprised deputy managing direct David Nurse, creative director Stephen Moore, executive creative director and Offset co-founder Bren Byrne and marketing director Joanne Curran. Jenny Paetzold was appointed as the agency’s managing partner in August 2019. She left to join Teneo as chief operating officer in November 2021.

The agency’s clients in recent years included Microsoft, Dublin City Council (DCC), AB InBev’s Beck’s beer, Hunky Dorys crisps, Dublin Business School, Medecins Sans Frontieres (MSF) and Zurich. They also handled Atlantic TU, the Residential Tenancies Board (RTB), Norwegian, Natural Balance Foods’ Nakd fruit and nut bars and Zenia insurance.